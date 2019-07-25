Augustine Okrah delighted to return "home" after rejoining Asante Kotoko

Winger Augustine Okrah has expressed joy in rejoining Asante Kotoko after leaving the club seven years ago.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king joins the Porcupine Warriors on a two year deal and he is expected to play a key role in the club's return to the CAF Champions League.

"Happy to be back to help Asante Kotoko. This place is where my professional career all started. Kumasi is and still remains my home," he tweeted after completing his move to the club.

The 25-year old has vast experience playing on the continent after spells with Sudanese rivals Al Hilal and Al Merreikh.

Okrah will join his new teammates at training on Thursday as the Kumasi based club prepares for the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

The record Ghana Premier League champions have been handed a tough draw, after they were paired with Nigerian side Kano Pillars.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Kano for the first leg on August 10 before returning to Ghana for the second leg two weeks later.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin