Augustine Okrah departs Young Africans after six months stint

Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah has left Tanzanian giants Young Africans just six months after joining the club.

Okrah, who signed for the Tanzanian side in January 2024, made the move from Bechem United during the mid-season transfer window. This marked his return to Tanzanian football after a challenging stint with Simba FC two years ago.

The former Asante Kotoko striker is a well-known figure in the Ghana Premier League, having clinched the top goal scorer award in the 2013/2014 season with an impressive tally of 16 goals. His football journey has taken him to various clubs, including BK Hacken in Sweden, FC Smouha in Egypt, and Al Hilal and Al Merrikh in Sudan.

Before his move to Tanzania, Okrah was making headlines in the just-ended Ghana Premier League, jointly holding the top scorer position with nine goals from 17 games. His impressive performance had put him on the radar of several clubs, but it was Young Africans who secured his signature.

However, initial reports suggest that financial disagreements have marred his time with Young Africans. The club reportedly failed to pay his full signing-on fees and the transfer fee to Bechem United. This financial dispute is believed to have triggered Bechem United, nicknamed the Hunters, to take action against Young Africans.

As Okrah exits Young Africans, his next move remains uncertain, but his track record in various leagues suggests that he will continue to be a sought-after player.