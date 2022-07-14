Augustine Okrah: Ghanaian winger promises to give his all for new club Simba SC

Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah has promised to give his all for new club Simba SC after joining the Tanzanian giants on a two-year contract.

Okrah, who scored 18 goals for Bechem United last season, is looking forward to a successful time in Tanzania.

"It wasn’t an easy decision for me, I looked forward before taking a decision. I sat down with my management and they accepted my choice."

"As a soldier, you always have to be ready so anytime I go to the pitch I will give my best. I am not going to look at the language and the facilities, I am here to work hard and also give my best to the club," he said.

Meanwhile, The 28-year-old has expressed his gratitude to Bechem United for their unwavering support and love throughout his stay.

"Bechem, without a shred of doubt, has been a good place to me and I’ll forever remember everything we’ve shared together," Okrah stated in a letter.

"I became a club legend not only because of my talent but through the support and encouragement everyone around gave me even when I didn’t deserve it."

Okrah rejoined Bechem United at the start of last season after leaving Asante Kotoko. It was his second stint after excelling in his first, scoring 16 goals and winning the league's top scorer award in 2014.

He lived up to expectations by scoring 18 goals to help Bechem United finish in the top four and reach the MTN FA Cup final.

"My second coming was remarkable and I hope to reunite with this amazing club in the future even if it is after retirement."

"I'll forever remain grateful," he added.