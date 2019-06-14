Austin Bold FC confirm signing FC Dallas Ghanaian duo Atuahene and Twumasi on loan

USL Championship side Austin Bold FC have announced Ghanaian duo Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi have joined on loan from Major League Soccer team FC Dallas.

Atuahene is eligible to be recalled by FC Dallas at any point this season.

The 23-year-old was selected fourth overall in 2018 MLS SuperDraft and made his MLS debut this season on Saturday, June 8 against the San Jose Earthquakes where scored his first MLS goal 42 seconds after being subbed in.

He spent the 2018 season on loan with OKC Energy FC where he scored four goals in eight appearances.

During his time at the University of Michigan, Atuahene played 49 matches over three seasons scoring 24 goals and tallying 11 assists.

Twumasi, 22, spent two seasons at Wake Forest University before being drafted 11th overall by FC Dallas in the 2018 SuperDraft.

He has three appearances for FC Dallas and was on loan with Energy FC for the 2018 season where he appeared in six matches.