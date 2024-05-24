Austin FC Sporting Director tight-lipped on Osman Bukari's potential transfer

Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell has refused to speak regarding the potential transfer of Red Star Belgrade's winger Osman Bukari to the Major League Soccer (MLS) side.

The Black Stars winger has been the subject of transfer speculation following another impressive season with the Serbian club. Reports have suggested that Bukari is nearing a move to Austin FC.

When asked to comment on the reported transfer, Borrell declined to provide any details. “I'm not involved in any social media, but sometimes they write things like, for example, and one time I remember that we were linked to Thiago Silva from Chelsea," Borrell stated. "The reality [is] I'm not going to comment anything about a player that doesn't belong to Austin FC.”

Bukari, 25, has played a pivotal role in Red Star Belgrade's success this season, contributing seven goals and five assists in 24 league games during the 2023-2024 season.

Meanwhile, Austin FC currently holds the third position in the Western Conference standings with six wins, four losses, and four draws. The team is gearing up for a crucial match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, May 26.

As the transfer window approaches, fans and analysts alike will be keenly watching for any updates on Bukari's potential move, which could significantly bolster Austin FC's attacking options.