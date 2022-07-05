Australian side Central Coast Mariners sign Ghanaian midfielder Paul Ayongo 

Central Coast Mariners have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Paul Ayongo.

The 25-year-old joins the Australian side from Portuguese side Académico de Viseu.

Ayongo will sign a two-year deal with the club after passing his medical.

"I'm really looking forward to coming to Australia and making an impact in the A-League and I hope to score a lot of goals", assumed the striker, speaking to the club's official channels. “I've heard great things about Central Coast and I'm excited to meet my teammates and work with Monty [Nick Montgomery] and Sergio [Sergio Raimundo – Assistant Coach],” he added.

Paul Ayongo made 67 appearances over two seasons and was involved in 21 goals, scoring 18 of them and assisting three during his stay at Académico de Viseu.

𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐀𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨 | 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 🌊 We are delighted to announce the signing of Paul Ayongo on a two-year deal from Académico de Viseu 🇵🇹 — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) July 3, 2022

Ayongo will fly into Australia ahead of the Australia Cup which will kick off the Mariners’ 2022/23 season, with the Mariners facing Sydney FC in the Round of 32.