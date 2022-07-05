Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 05 July 2022
Australian side Central Coast Mariners sign Ghanaian midfielder Paul Ayongo 

Central Coast Mariners have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Paul Ayongo.

The 25-year-old joins the Australian side from Portuguese side  Académico de Viseu.

Ayongo will sign a two-year deal with the club after passing his medical.

"I'm really looking forward to coming to Australia and making an impact in the A-League and I hope to score a lot of goals", assumed the striker, speaking to the club's official channels. “I've heard great things about Central Coast and I'm excited to meet my teammates and work with Monty [Nick Montgomery] and Sergio [Sergio Raimundo – Assistant Coach],” he added.

Paul Ayongo  made 67 appearances over two seasons and was involved in 21 goals, scoring 18 of them and assisting three during his stay at Académico de Viseu.

 

Ayongo will fly into Australia ahead of the Australia Cup which will kick off the Mariners’ 2022/23 season, with the Mariners facing Sydney FC in the Round of 32.

 

 

 

