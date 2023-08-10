Austrian-born Ghanaian Samson Baidoo scores in Salzburg's defeat to Inter Milan

Austrian-born Ghanaian youngster Samson Baidoo was on target for Red Bull Salzburg against Inter Milan on Wednesday night in a pre-season friendly match.

Prior to their third Austrian Bundesliga game on Sunday, Salzburg locked horns with the Italian giants at the Red Bull Arena as they lost 4-3 in a keenly contested match.

Karim Konate scored the first goal of the match for the home side as early as six minutes but an own goal from Pavlovic three minutes later shot Inter Milan back into the game as Stefan de Vrij added another goal for the Italian heavyweights in the 25th-minute mark.

Konate again scored to restore parity but just before the end of the first half, Inter Milan restored their lead through Joaquin Correa.

Baidoo came through with his team's third goal and another equaliser right after the break with a well-taken attempt.

However, the Austrian club would fall again in the 90th minute and eventually succumb to a 4-3 defeat.

The club is expected to hand the Austrian defender born to Ghanaian parents more game time in the season.