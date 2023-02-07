Austrian Bundesliga club LASK Linz sign Ghanaian attacking midfielder Ibrahim Mustapha

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Ibrahim Mustapha has completed a move to Austrian top-flight side LASK Linz in a permanent deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian can also play on the wings in addition to the centre-forward position and has signed with LASK until 2026 for an undisclosed amount.

The Ghanaian moved from his homeland to the Red Star youth team three years ago and, after three loans in Serbia, earned himself a place in the first-team squad at the Serbian giants.

In the current season, Ibrahim Mustapha made 19 appearances for Red Star in all competitions and also gained experience in the Champions League qualification (three appearances) and the Europa League group stage (four appearances).

"We wanted to broaden our offensive line, especially in the centre forward position, so we brought in Ibrahim. We've had him on our radar for a long time and watched him live during our training camp in Belek.

"He is a robust and fast pressing player and, at 22, has a lot of potentials." LASK sports director Radovan Vujanovic said about the player.

The head coach of LASK, Didi Kühbauer is happy about the additional offensive option:

"Ibrahim is a very active player who works well against the ball. He brings a lot of good skills to our offensive game. I'm very happy that the signing worked out in the home stretch of the transfer window."

Mustapha after completing his move on Tuesday said:

"My first impression of LASK is very positive, there is a real spirit of optimism. I'm looking forward to starting training tomorrow and starting the spring with LASK in the new Raiffeisen Arena."

Mustapha is the fourth Ghanaian to play for LASK, most recently his compatriot Samuel Tetteh stormed for the Black and Whites from 2018 to 2020