Austrian-Ghanaian Kevin Danso confident Tottenham can win Europa League this season

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso, who joined the club in January, believes that Spurs have the potential to clinch the Europa League title this season.

Since joining from Lens in the January transfer window, Danso has featured in five games across all competitions for Tottenham.

Born in Austria to Ghanaian parents, Danso has quickly integrated into the team and is optimistic about their European campaign.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League Round of 16 first-leg match against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, Danso expressed confidence in the pedigree of the club and their title ambitions.

"I think Spurs is a big club, and we have the chance to play in Europe. That is where Spurs belong.

"That is what we want to achieve every seasonâ€”to continue adding to the history, hopefully with some trophies. That is what we are setting out to do. It starts tomorrow by coming out and trying to win the game."

On going for the Europa League title, Danso stated: "100%, and I think it’s possible.

"I said before the United game, with the week of training that we had with some of the injured lads coming back, there was a lot of positive energy around the place. We ended up winning that game and keeping a clean sheet."

The first leg of the Round of 16 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and AZ Alkmaar is set to take place on March 6, 2025.

Spurs aim to secure a positive result to bolster their chances of advancing further in the competition.