Autonomous Ghana Premier League Implementation Committee to hold second meeting

The Autonomous Premier League Implementation Committee will meet for the second time on Friday, June 16, 2022.

On June 6, 2022, the Committee held its inaugural meeting, which was attended by all members.

The agenda for the meeting includes the Terms of Reference, the Target Commencement Date for the Autonomous Premier League, League Membership, Legal and Administration Issues, Budgetary and Other Requirements, Action Plan or Timelines.

The Committee, led by Togbe Afede XIV, is tasked with finalising the legal and administrative processes and procedures that will lead to the launch of the Autonomous GPL in Ghana.

The Committee, which also includes Dr Anthony Aubynn, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, lawyer William Alhassani, Emmanuel Dasoberi, and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), will meet with all Premier League clubs soon to discuss the matter.

The meeting agenda will include the Change Management strategy and the plan for implementing the Autonomous Premier League.