Autonomous Ghana Premier League will begin in the 2023/24 season

The Ghana Football Association's Executive Council has approved the establishment of an autonomous Premier League beginning in the 2023/24 season rather than the 2022/23 season in order to ensure proper education of participating clubs and full compliance with the new rules of engagement.

After a meeting last week between the clubs and the implementation committee, led by Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, to seek the clubs' inputs, advice, and recommendations on the implementation processes and timelines, the FA's decision-making body approved the recommendations of the 18 Premier League clubs and the Autonomous Premier League Implementation Committee for the full implementation of the independently managed league.

The engagement was part of the finalisation of the legal processes required for the autonomous Premier League's implementation, with the clubs requesting adequate education on the Rules Book as well as full engagement with all stakeholders on the relevant changes to be anticipated before it is rolled out.

As a result, the FA's Premier League Committee will manage and organise the top-tier competition for one more season, with some additional club involvement, until it becomes fully autonomous in the 2023/24 season.

During the transition period, the implementing committee - Dr Toni Aubynn (vice chairman), Willie Alhassanie, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh of the FA's Club Licensing Board, GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo; and Emmanuel Dasoberi, Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko - will undertake processes such as league company registration, Rules Book approval, licencing standards, education seminars, and change management strategies.