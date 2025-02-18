Autonomous league implementation in Ghana is not realistic - Ibrahim Sannie Daara

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara has expressed doubts about the feasibility of an autonomous league proposal, calling it unrealistic.

The proposal comes after the tragic death of Francis Frimpong during a Matchday 19 fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko at Nana Kronmansah Park. In the wake of the incident, both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak submitted a joint statement to the GFA, demanding the establishment of an autonomous league managed by an independent body as part of broader reform proposals.

However, Daara, who currently serves as a Senior Media Officer at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), believes that Ghana lacks the necessary infrastructure to support such a league.

"I don't think the autonomous league is needed at this time because it is not easy. Before it is implemented, you would need CEOs, marketing, sponsorship, and television right, and at the moment, we don't have these things in place. If we look at the Premier League and South Africa, it is not easy for them, and so in our case, I don't think the autonomous League is realistic," he told Asempa FM.

Instead, he advocates for focusing on strengthening the fundamentals of the league and gradually building up from there to improve the overall system.

It’s worth noting that before the 2019 GFA elections, Kurt Okraku, the current GFA president, had pledged that the Ghana Premier League would eventually be run by an independent body.