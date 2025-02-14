Autonomous Premier League would ward off selfish interest - Ghana legend Mohammed Polo

1978 African Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo has thrown his weight behind giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak over calls for an autonomous Ghana Premier League.

In a joint statement, the most glamorous clubs demanded for an independent Premier League in an attempt to end Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) control over the competition.

In an interview with GHANAsoccernet.com, Polo argued that an external body managing the top-flight can help change the fortunes of the competitions.

“We have to run an autonomous league to change our fortunes. At the moment, an independent body must manage the Premier League to ward off selfish interest. Hearts of Oak and Kotoko calling for an automatic league is in the right direction”

“It happens all over the world. Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are the two biggest clubs in the country and for them to come to together to shake the FA is commendable. It’s time for them to show their power”

The calls for an autonomous Premier League has gained momentum following recent chaos in Nsoatre, where a staunch Asante Kotoko fan (Nana Pooley) tragically lost his life.

Meanwhile, autonomous Premier League has been on the radar of Kurt Okraku’s led Ghana Football Association but has yet to implement it.