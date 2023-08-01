Avoid fixture clashes with top leagues - Sports Minister tells GFA

The Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to avoid fixture clashes with the top football leagues in the world. This he believes could help attract Ghanaians to the local game once more.

He claims that because the games are occasionally scheduled to take place at the same time as some European games, supporters do not watch the Ghana Premier League or visit the stadiums.

The decline in attendance at various stadia has become a major concern in Ghana Football with the big clashes suffering low turnouts compared to the past.

Mustapha Ussif believes the emergence of multimedia has made a variety of football competitions available to Ghanaians causing them to neglect the local game.

Ussif claimed that his idea could be a means to fix the problem when addressing the issues causing the declining interest in Ghana's football and how to rediscover attention.

“To the Ghana Football Association, organizers of the league, strive for a fair and attractive competition that fans can be proud of,” he said.

“We must be conscious of the global competition from top leagues like the English Premier League and avoid fixture clashes. Taking into account our climate and work schedules, we should aim for match times that are convenient and enjoyable for football enthusiasts.”