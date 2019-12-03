Avoiding relegation is my target - New Inter Allies coach Tony Lokko

Inter Allies new coach Tony Lokko's target for the upcoming Ghana Premier League is to avoid being relegated.

The league starts this month with 18 clubs following the inclusion of Great Olympics and King Faisal.

However, five clubs will be relegated at the end of the season and Lokko is bent on not being part.

“The coming league season will be very difficult with five of the participating teams to be relegated when the season comes to an end," Lokko told Graphic Sports.

"My plan is to see Inter Allies maintaining a favourable position on the league log for this year’s campaign.

"We will definitely cross the line."

Lokko was appointed Allies coach last month following the departure of Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin.

“I have been chased by the club for the past six years and now that it has materialised, I will offer my best to the club and not disappoint," said the coach.

“I have a very good relationship with the technical director Mr Willie Klutse.

"I will work with him to push the club’s agenda and build a strong team. I don’t undermine people I work with."

Congress' decision to reinstate Olympics and Faisal to the Premier League was to "make peace" with the clubs as both sides were battling the FA in court over 'unfair' relegation from the top-flight in seasons past. Congress feared a legal battle may disrupt the coming season as has happened in seasons past.