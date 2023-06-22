Avram Grant claims Ghana were the better side in 2015 AFCON final despite loss

Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant has stated that Ghana were the better side in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals despite failing to clinch the trophy.

In one of Ghana's best tournaments, the Black Stars, despite being on the verge of a group stage exit defied the odds and reached the final of the competition under the charge of Avram Grant.

The game which was a rematch of the 1992 AFCON final saw no goals ensuring a penalty shootout through which the Black Stars lost to their West African counterparts.

The former Chelsea manager, however, claims his side were better in all aspects despite losing at the end.

According to him Yaya Toure who captained the elephants to that triumph had also admitted that assertion.

“I will never forget we were in a tough group with Algeria, Senegal, and South Africa,”

“We lost the first game but we showed loads of mentality. We came to the finals and there was no doubt that we were better than Ivory Coast. Yaya Toure told me this when I met him,” the coach told the press on his arrival in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Ghana have failed to make it to another AFCON final since 2015 having performed poorly in their last two appearances.

They were eliminated in the round of 16 in 2019 and bowed out in the group phase in the last edition.