Avram Grant: Ex-Ghana coach reveals why he went to Zambia

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant says he wanted a new challenge thus the reason for taking up the Zambia head coach position.

The former Chelsea coach was unveiled as the new head coach of the Chipolopolo (Copper Bullets) on a two-year contract by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on Thursday.

"I was looking for the right challenge and that's why I chose Zambia," Grant said at a press conference in Lusaka.

"I came here because of the challenge and I hope when I leave here I will look around and say we did a good job and made a good foundation for the future.

"I think Zambia has the potential, we have set the targets of what we want to achieve."

Grant has experience managing on the continent after leading Ghana to the final of the 2015 AFCON where they lost on penalties to Cote d'Ivoire.

He also led the Black Stars to the semifinals of the 2017 AFCON in Gabon, finishing fourth before he resigned.

The 67-year-old has been tasked to qualify Zambia for AFCON 2023 to be held in Ivory Coast.

Grant's first game in charge will be at home to Lesotho in March