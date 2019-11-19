Avram Grant joins star studded list to celebrate centenary birthday of Portsmouth legend John Jenkins

Former Ghana coach Avram Ghana joined a tall list of stars to celebrate the 100th birthday of ex-Portsmouth star James Jenkins.

Gran, who spent time during his time in England with Portsmouth, joined Harry Redknapp and Paul Cook to pay tribute to the veteran ex-footballer.

The other stars present at the birthday celebrations are Milan Mandaric, Iain McInnes, Andy Awford, Alan Knight and Ray Crawford.

And there was also a surprise video for Jenkins, who was shown birthday messages delivered by a host of instantly recognisable faces who have worked with the popular Fratton Park boardroom ambassador.

There were also messages from Linvoy Primus, Pedro Mendes, Svetoslav Todorov, Tom Naylor, Ricardo Rocha, Ben Close, Lee Bradbury, Gary O’Neil. Johnny Ertl, Michael Eisner, Peter Storrie, Fred Dinenage, Liam Richardson and Ian Foster.