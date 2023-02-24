Avram Grant says Ghanaians should be proud to have had someone like Christian Atsu

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant has expressed his admiration for the late Christian Atsu and paid tribute to him following his tragic death in the Turkey earthquakes on February 6.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Grant acknowledged the outpouring of love and support from Ghanaians after Atsu's death, stating that he had received over a hundred calls from Ghana.

Grant said, "It showed that the Ghanaian people love him and there is a lot to love about him and his family. I can say that even if it was a sad moment they can be proud that they were near a person that was always positive. That’s how I remember him."

Grant praised Atsu's positive attitude and noted that he always had a smile on his face, whether he was playing or not. He expressed his belief that Atsu's legacy would live on and that his family and Ghanaians should be proud to have been near someone like him.

"Always when I spoke with him, when he played, when he didn’t play, when he had good days, when he had the bad days, he always had a positive attitude, then smiling and this I think the Ghanaian people and his family especially can be proud about him and remember the moment that they were with a top person like him. I don’t know even what to say, it’s so sad," Grant said.