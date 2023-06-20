Avram Grant visits Atsu's family to pay tribute to late Ghana winger

Former Ghana coach, Avram Grant has visited the Christian Atsu family house in Accra following his arrival in the country for the All Star Game.

The Zambia national team coach paid tribute to the footballer who tragically died in February following an earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu was a standout performer during Grant's time as coach of the Black Stars and the Israeli manager took the opportunity to sign the book of condolence.

The former Newcastle United winger died after he was trapped for 12 days under the rubble of the apartment he was lodging in Hatay. His tragic passing happened after he had scored the winner for his club Hatayspor in a game against Kasimpasa.

The former Ghana international has been laid to rest in his native.

Meanwhile, Grant is in Ghana following an invitation by the BAC Group for the upcoming All Stars game in the Bono Region.

Grant led Ghana to the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, a competition Atsu emerged the best player.