AWCON 2018: Abukari Damba wants Ghana to focus on themselves, not Nigeria

Meeting Nigeria and winning Group A should not be the priority for the Black Queens ahead of the upcoming CAF Women's Nations Cup, according to former Ghana goalkeeper, Abukari Damba.

Ghana have been pitted in Group A alongside Cameroon, Mali and Algeria while Nigeria have been drawn against South Africa, Zambia and Kenya in Group B.

According to Damba, the Queens should target a place in the knockout round but should desist from focusing on sworn rivals Nigeria who have been drawn in Group B.

The regional rivals have been tipped to qualify from their respective groups and go on to set up a dream final.

“Nigeria have always been a threat because of their pedigree and the kind of quality they have so far as women’s football is concerned,” the former shot-stopper told Goal.

“We should not focus on what Nigeria can do, but on what Ghana can do."

“Our focus should be on Ghana and how we can qualify from our group."

“If we’re able to qualify from the group, then we can think about what we’ll do when we meet the Nigerians.”

“We’re in a very trying group,” said, Damba.

“Looking at the pedigree of Cameroon, they’re a very experienced side when it comes to women’s football."

“Mali are stubborn as well. But you can’t take anything away from the Ghana team."

“Although we’ve not had the best of preparations but we have wonderful and experienced technical people who know how to do things well when it comes to tournaments like this one."

“With the home support as well, Ghana, in my estimation, will come up tops.”

The Black Queens, who are chasing their first continental title, will open their campaign against Algeria before facing Mali and Cameroon.