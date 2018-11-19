AWCON 2018: Ad-Visors- Ghanaian crew scores high marks for Cape Coast venue TV production

The Ghanaian crew in-charge of the TV production from the Cape Coast venue of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations scored high marks on Sunday after the opening Group B matches.

The team assembled by Accra-based Ad visors, a sports and other events production company, made their experience count with a ten-camera production which met international standards.

Using the Flyaway kit which is made up of a portable unit of a broadcast centre, technical operations centre, production control rooms, edit suites, studios, ENG facilities and remote production.

Ad visors' personnel in collaboration with South African-based Pay TV company SuperSport broadcast the Ghana Premier League to the rest of the world between 2013-2015.

AshGold TV, a magazine programme for AshantiGold SC, which was aired on SuperSport was produced by the outfit.

They recently produced the Group stage home matches of Aduana Stars in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

In boxing, the team from Ad visors has been in-charge of several promotions which was broadcast on SuperSport, including the grudge local bout between Samir Bastir and the then undefeated Bukom Banku.

Advisors was one-time producer of the Greater Works Conference, which is organized by the International Central Gospel Church.