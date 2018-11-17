GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AWCON 2018: Algeria Captain Myriam Benlazar unfazed by home support ahead of Ghana clash

Published on: 17 November 2018
Algeria female national team captain Maryam Benlazar says her side wont be intimidated by the home crowd when they play Ghana in the opening game at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations on Saturday. 

Benlazar admits Ghana is a top side and difficult  to play against but believes her side can't be written off.

“We know for a fact that Ghana is the host nation and their fans will be behind them,” she said through a translator in a pre-match conference.

“We are not worried about that, we are here to play and give a good account of ourselves.

“Ghana is a strong side and is always difficult to play against them but we are here to play our game and we wouldn’t be intimidated by the home crowd.”

The North Africans are making a fourth appearance at the competition but have never progressed beyond the group stages.

