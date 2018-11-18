AWCON 2018: All the best photos as Ghana win opening match against Algeria

A 12th minute goal by Gladys Amfobea was enough for hosts Ghana to pick all three points against Algeria in the opening game on Saturday in Accra.

Buoyed by their teeming fans, the Black Queens started the game on a front foot dictating the pace with Captain Elizabeth Addo leading the onslaught.

The Algerians responded with a couple of attacks on their own but the Black Queens marshalled around Faustina Ampah was equal to the task.

After some pressure, Amfobea took advantage of a miscued pass to volley the ball home for the opener and send the fans in the stadium into ecstasy.

The Black Queens next game is on Tuesday against Mali.

Enjoy photos from the match.