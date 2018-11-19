AWCON 2018: Bayana Bayana captain Janine Van Wyk happy with victory over Nigeria

South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk says the team is happy to beat defending champions Nigeria in their Africa Women's Cup Nations opener.

Second half substitute Thembi Kgatlana, who was also voted Woman of the Match, scored the solitary goal to give South Africa a famous victory over long-time arch-rivals, the Super Falcons.

Captain Janine van Wyk said this was a very important victory for the team, especially as it was the first match of the tournament and also against favourites, Nigeria, who are the defending champions.

"It means really so much to us, not only will it give us confidence going forward in the competition but as players we feel confident beating Nigeria, defending Champions of the tournament," she said after the game.

"This has given us hope of we have actually been working so hard for, and so I am extremely happy with the performance of the team and every member of the team,"

"Every one gave their 100% performance and obviously it was team work that won it for us," she added.