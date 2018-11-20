GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AWCON 2018: Bayana Bayana coach Desiree Ellis wary of wounded Equatorial Guinea

Published on: 20 November 2018
Head coach of the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, Desiree Ellis says her side won't underestimate Equatorial Guinea ahead of their second game in group B of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations. 

South Africa head in the game after a huge win over defending champions Nigeria with Equatorial Guinea suffering a surprise thumping at the hands of Zambia on Sunday.

Despite the 5-0 thrashing of Equatorial Guinea by Zambia, South Africa's coach Desiree Ellis believes it will be a tough game against the two times champions.

"It is always difficult to face a team that has lost so heavily because they will come out fighting‚” Ellis said.

“But we have a lot of experience‚ a lot of players who have been part of this team for a while. They are keeping everybody grounded and level-headed‚ that is the maturity they have in the group.

“For the newer ones it is the first time‚ they don't know the magnitude of this victory [against Nigeria]‚ but after listening to people celebrate they will realise how big it is.”

