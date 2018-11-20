AWCON 2018: Bayana Bayana coach Desiree Ellis wary of wounded Equatorial Guinea

Head coach of the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, Desiree Ellis says her side won't underestimate Equatorial Guinea ahead of their second game in group B of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

South Africa head in the game after a huge win over defending champions Nigeria with Equatorial Guinea suffering a surprise thumping at the hands of Zambia on Sunday.

Despite the 5-0 thrashing of Equatorial Guinea by Zambia, South Africa's coach Desiree Ellis believes it will be a tough game against the two times champions.

"It is always difficult to face a team that has lost so heavily because they will come out fighting‚” Ellis said.

“But we have a lot of experience‚ a lot of players who have been part of this team for a while. They are keeping everybody grounded and level-headed‚ that is the maturity they have in the group.

“For the newer ones it is the first time‚ they don't know the magnitude of this victory [against Nigeria]‚ but after listening to people celebrate they will realise how big it is.”