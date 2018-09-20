AWCON 2018: Black Queens meet Northern Regional Minister Hon. Salifu Sa-eed in Tamale

The senior national female team, the Black Queens paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister Hon. Salifu Sa-eed following their arrival in Tamale.

The team arrived in Tamale on Wednesday after spending three days in the Brong Ahafo Region, where they engaged in a friendly with National Women's League Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

In Tamale, they met the Regional Minister as part of the line up for their stay in the capital and they will next engage in a friendly before returning to Accra.

Ghana will host the competition in November with the target on winning the competition and securing a place at the FIFA World Cup next year a top priority.

The team has already played the likes of Kumasi Sports Academy, when they arrived in the Ashanti Region, who they beat 4-0 and also recorded a 2-0 win against a select Ashanti Region side.

The tour of the regions is to give the team a change of environment after spending nearly six weeks at the Prampram Centre of Soccer Excellence as well as endear the Queens to fans.