AWCON 2018: Black Queens midfielder Sherifatu Sumaila assures Ghanaians of victory against Cameroon

Black Queens winger Sherifatu Sumaila is confident the team will beat Cameroon on Friday in the final group A game at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The Black Queens need a win against the Indomitable Lionesses to enhance any chance of progress at the tournament after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Mali on Tuesday.

Ghana could qualify if they beat Cameroon and Mali loses to Algeria, but the winger insists they are focused on the game against Lionesses regardless of what happens between the other two teams.

"First of all I would like to thank Ghanaians for their support so far and also urge them to continue supporting us on Friday. It has not been easy for us these past few hours because we lost against Mali. We (my colleagues and I) were down because we believed we deserved better," Sumaila said in the pre-match conference.

"We went back and watched the footage of the game against Mali and identified certain things that we need to correct and the coaches are working on that so hopefully we should bounce back to winning ways," she added.

"All is not lost although I feel Ghanaians are expecting too much from us. However, we are going to do our best to make sure we beat Cameroon on Friday irrespective of what happens in the other Group A game in Cape Coast."