AWCON 2018: Black Queens winger Priscilla Okyere full of confidence ahead of Mali clash

Black Queens winger Priscilla Okyere is optimistic about their chances ahead of Tuesday’s Group A clash against Mali in the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Black Queens will aim to seal the place in the quarter final stage of the competition when they take on the Les Aiglonnes of Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday in the second round of group stages matches.

Coach Bashir Hayford’s side will go into the game brimming with confidence after their opening day victory over Algeria while their opponents will be reeling from their 2-1 defeat to tournament favourites Cameroon on Sunday.

During her pre-match press conference, Okyere indicated that they will be counting on recent encounters against their West African counterparts as they bid to book their ticket to the next round of the tournament.

“I've played against Mali during the 2016 AWCON in Cameroon and also the WAFU Women's tournament in Ivory coast. This is literally the same team that we played against and we have been watching their matches to help us prepare. We watched them last Saturday, they play physical football while we like possession based football. Physically they're stronger than us but we will determine the pace of the game and we’ll force them to play to our rhythm,” she stated.

The Spartak Subotica winger conceded their wastefulness in their slim win over Algeria but says they will improve and urged the Ghanaian populace to troop to the stadium in their numbers to rally behind them.

“We wasted good chances in our first game but a lot of things happen in game. We are pleading with Ghanaians to forgive us and come out in their numbers to support the team tomorrow.”

“We've learnt from those mistakes and I can promise Ghanaians that tomorrow's game will be a different game. We'll take advantage of the chances that will come our way. Should we get five chances, we shall score three out of it."