AWCON 2018: Cameroon coach Joseph Brian mocks 'powerless' Black Queens ahead of final Group A match

Cameroon coach Joseph Brian doubts if the Black Queens have the firepower to throw spokes into their wheels in the final Group A match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Indomitable Lionesses are top of the Group with two straight wins and need a point to seal their ticket.

But defeat to the hosts by a wider margin could see them exit the tournament.

Brian does not think Ghana have the wherewithal to punish his side.

''If the Ghana team wanted to set fire to the game, she would not have waited for the third game to do so,” he said in a pre-match conference.

''We want to top the group therefore we will do everything possible to win against Ghana tomorrow.

''It is going to be difficult but we are up to the task and we will ensure we deliver.”