AWCON 2018: Cameroon midfielder Raissa Tchuanyo says they are focused for the Ghana game

Cameroon midfielder Raissa Tchuanyo says her side is very focused for the game against Ghana in the Africa Women's Cup of Nations on Friday.

The Indomitable Lionesses lead group A after two wins in two games and a draw could see finish the group as leaders.

But ahead of the game against Ghana, who could qualify if they beat the Cameroonians with Mali losing to Algeria, the midfielder revealed they won't be bothered by the permutations of the game as her her side are bent on collecting all three points.

"We won our previous two games, and tomorrow, it will be against the host nation. We all know what it entails playing against a host nation at any tournament. The fans will be cheering every move they make and that can sometimes put pressure on the opponent. However, we are not going to be affected by that," she said ahead of the game on Friday.

"We are focused as a team and we respect Ghana very much, but we are going to approach the game with a winning mentality to claim the three points at stake. We are not even thinking of the mathematics of what will happen if we lose or draw. All we know is that we have a game against Ghana that we have to win and qualify to the semi-finals," she added.