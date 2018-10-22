AWCON 2018 finals: Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby eyes African title in Ghana

Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby says his target is to win next month's Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The Swedish tactician is aiming at winning a record-extending ninth African title by 1 December in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

Dennerby wants his players to attach seriousness to their preparations for the tournament.

''Before November 4, when we have to pick the final squad and send to CAF, we will have to select the players in best form,'' Dennerby said.

''Of course as a head coach, you are always under pressure; but I have been in this business for long and I am not so worried about that.

''We will be going for a shot at the title and with good solid preparations, we can win the title again.

''We always go to a tournament to try to win it. I also know from the last tournament that other teams from Africa are really good.

''I know there are a lot of good teams hunting us. Anyway, in the end, we need to be one of the three best teams so that we qualify for the World Cup. We really need to go to the World Cup.''

Nigeria have been drawn in Group B alongside South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.