AWCON 2018: Former Super Falcons coach wants Thomas Dennerby sacked

Former coach of Nigeria's national women's team Godwin Izilien has called for the sacking of current Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby following a disappointing start to the ongoing 2018 Women's Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Super Falcons were beaten 1-0 by South Africa in their opening group B game in Cape Coast last Sunday.

Nigeria will play their second Group B game later today when they tackle Zambia, but Izilien wants to see the Swedish manager gotten rid of as soon as possible.

"It is not too late to fire this so-called foreign coach because he has just demonstrated that he knows nothing about African football,” Izilien told the Guardian.

“I watched the match and started wondering if that was the same Super Falcons. I blame the NFF for wasting our money on a foreign coach. We don't need an expatriate coach for the female team.”

He added, "What our indigenous coaches lack is training and re-training. I am not against a male coach handling the female team, but it must be a Nigerian coach.

“What Dennerby did with the team on Sunday was just trial and error. He didn't do anything different from what our indigenous coaches have done in the past.

“He had the materials, but no good coaching techniques. Till this moment, I am yet to understand why the NFF sacked Omagbemi and her coaching crew after they won the 2016 AWC title in Cameroon. This foreign coach has to go now.”

A defeat for Nigeria on Wednesday could mean an early exit for the former champions.