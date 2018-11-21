AWCON 2018: GHALCA chief Kudjoe Fianoo expresses disappointment in Black Queens defeat

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) President, Kudjoe Fianoo has expressed his disappointment in the Black Queens 2-1 loss to Mali in the ongoing Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The Queens were hoping to seal a place in the semifinal stage of the competition after beating Algeria 1-0 in the opening fixture last Saturday.

However, their hopes turned sour on Tuesday after losing 2-1 to Les Aiglonnes Mali on matchday 2 which has thrown their qualification chance into danger.

Coach Bashir Hayford's ladies will have to record a positive result in their final game of the group against Cameroon who have already booked a place in the final four of the competition, and hope result between Mali and the already-eliminated Algeria goes in their favour.

According to Fianoo, who has been put in charge to manage the affairs of the Black Queens for the tournament, the team can only blame themselves for the defeat after playing poorly on the day.

“We are so disappointed in this result,” he told FootballmadeinGhana.com.

“We thought that we could wrap up our qualification with this game and we have ourselves to blame."

“I think that we did not come to the party.”