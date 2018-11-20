AWCON 2018: Ghana coach accuses referee of frustrating Black Queens in shock Mali defeat

Ghana coach Bashir Hayford feels her side were handed a raw deal by referee Letticia Viana from Eswatini in their 2-1 defeat to Mali on Tuesday in their Group B match of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Ghana Premier League winning coach thought the 30-year-old was so harsh on his side and intimidated them.

In the first half, the Ghana team felt they deserved at least a penalty after several hand ball situation inside the Mali box.

''It was hectic match, it wasn't an easy match at all but I would say that I think about 80% was played by the referee,'' Hayford said in his post-match interview.

''I don't normally talk about the referees but referees do frustrate players and I think the referees succeeded in frustrating our players.

''All the same, I don't want to take anything away from the Malians but in fact I think on the field of play we played about 65-70% and the referee added whatever she wanted to add.

''And because we have a match again against Cameroon, we don't want to put any pressure on the ladies.''

Ghana are now in a tight corner and must beat Group leaders Cameroon to reach the last four.