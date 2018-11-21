AWCON 2018: Ghana coach Bashir Hayford refuses to blame 'error-prone' goalkeeper Patricia Mantey for Mali defeat

Black Queens coach Bashir Hayford has refused to blame goalkeeper Patricia Mantey for her costly mistakes in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Mali at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Mantey fouled striker Bassira Toure inside the box for a penalty which was converted by the latter for the opener.

The Immigration Ladies shot-stopper spilled an innocuous free-kick which was connected home from close range by Toure.

But Hayford says the group must take responsibility for the bitter result which has complicated matters.

''As a coach, I normally we don't the blame at the doorstep of one player. We lost and so, but we have another match and they have to get the concentration to prepare well for the match,'' Hayford said in a post-match conference

''Mistakes are in football and yes, she made a very terrible mistake and they punished us.

''That's why I said that the whole team is going to watch again and because we have a match against Cameroon I don't want to put pressure on the ladies.''