AWCON 2018: Ghana defender Faustina Ampah confident ahead of Mali clash

Black Queens defender Faustina Ampah is confident her side will repeat the performance from the opening day victory over Algeria against Mali.

The hosts take on their West African rivals this afternoon in the second group games at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, and a win will send Ghana through to the knockout stages.

Ahead of the game on Tuesday, the FK Minsk defender has called on the fans as well as her teammates to replicate the showing of the opening day.

She posted on her Twitter handle," Hello Ghana, Game Day, Fun Day... Lets have a repeat of the opening day. Ghana : Mali."

Ghana and Mali played each other at the AWCON in 2016, Cameroon, where the Black Queens defeated the Eagles 3-1.

The Black Queens are chasing their first ever Women's Cup of Nations title, after losing on three occasions in the finals to the Super Falcons of Nigeria.