AWCON 2018: Karim Zito anticipates stern battle for Black Queens to overcome Cameroon

Black Starlets coach Karim Zito says it will not be a walk in the park for the Black Queens to overcome Cameroon in the final group game of the ongoing Africa Women's Cup of Nations, but believes it is not beyond them.

The Queens find themselves in a delicate position to advance to the semifinal stage of the competition following their 2-1 loss to Mali in the second game of Group A at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

Coach Bashir Hayford's side will have to beat the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon to book their ticket to the final four of the tournament.

However, a defeat to the Queens and a win for Mali against the already-eliminated Algerian side will automatically boot the host country out of the competition.

According to coach Zito, beating Cameroon who have already qualified to the semifinal stage will not be straightforward though he thinks the Queens can pull it off.

"I believe the Black Queens were under a lot of pressure that was why they were defeated by Mali," Zito stated on Happy FM.

"Black Queens beating Cameroon will be difficult but it's not impossible. I believe they can progress to the next stage. We should prepare and strategize well for the game. We can make it."

"Our defense is very weak. The goals we conceded were avoidable but we allowed them in but I hope the technical team will work on that."