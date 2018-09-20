AWCON 2018: LOC announce 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup training centres

The Local Organizing Committee of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations have announced the training venues for the forthcoming AWCON competition.

Chairperson of the committee, Freda Prempeh, during the inauguration of the LOC in Accra, disclosed that the El Wak Sports Stadium, Ndoum Sports Stadium, Robert Mensah Stadium and Presec Park have been selected as the training venues for the upcoming 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

According to her, teams that will be based in Accra will use the El Wak Sports Stadium and Presec Park as training grounds whiles the Robert Mensah Stadium and Ndoum Stadium will be used by teams to be based in Cape Coast.

“The Presec Park and El Wak Sports Stadium will be used as training venues for the teams to be based in Accra whiles the Ndoum Sports Stadium and Robert Mensah Stadium will be used by the team that will be based in Cape Coast,” Madam Freda Prempeh said.

Seven other countries will join Ghana for this year’s Women’s Cup of Nations tournament which kicks off in November.