AWCON 2018: Mali coach Houssein Saloum promises to give Ghana a tough match

Mali coach Houssein Saloum has warned the Black Queens to expect an improved side on Tuesday in their second Group A to be played in Accra.

Les Aiglonnes are seeking to bounce back to winning ways after a 2-1 defeat to Cameroon on the opening day.

They face the hosts who got their campaign off to a winning start after nicking a slim 1-0 win over Algeria earlier on Saturday.

But coach Saloum is assuring all and sundry that they have corrected all mistakes and ready to show a strong fist for the match,

''The previous game is gone and we have learnt from it. We went back to the drawing board and have been working hard ahead of the next game,'' he said at the pre-match conference.

''The Cameroonians were good but we were fatigued before the game and though we were on top, everything just turned against us.

''We have worked on it at training and we are looking forward to the Ghana game.

''We have learnt our lesson and the game against Ghana will be very tough for us because anything short of a victory and we become the first team to exit the competition and that will not be good for our image. So we know what is at stake and the how to tackle it.

''We have so much respect for the Ghana team and expect a tough game. We will give them a good match a sell a great game to the fans and the rest of Africa come tomorrow.''