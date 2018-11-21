AWCON 2018: Mali coach reveals how Female Eagles neutralized the Black Queens

Mali coach Mohamed Saloum believes his tactics worked to perfection in the 2-1 win over hosts Ghana at the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

A double from home-based striker Bassira Toure ensured Les Aiglonnes revived their qualification bid after losing their opener 2-1 to Cameroon.

Mali now need a point from their last match against Algeria to progress to the semi-final.

Saloum revealed they had a game plan to neutralize Bashir Hayford's side.

''We watched Ghana’s previous game and noted a lot of their mistakes,'' he said. ''And we prepared to capitalize on their mistakes and that is exactly we did to win the game.''