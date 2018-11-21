GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

AWCON 2018: Mali coach reveals how Female Eagles neutralized the Black Queens

Published on: 21 November 2018
AWCON 2018: Mali coach reveals how Female Eagles neutralized the Black Queens
Mali coach, Mohamed Saloum

Mali coach Mohamed Saloum believes his tactics worked to perfection in the 2-1 win over hosts Ghana at the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

A double from home-based striker Bassira Toure ensured Les Aiglonnes revived their qualification bid after losing their opener 2-1 to Cameroon.

Mali now need a point from their last match against Algeria to progress to the semi-final.

Saloum revealed they had a game plan to neutralize Bashir Hayford's side.

''We watched Ghana’s previous game and noted a lot of their mistakes,'' he said.  ''And we prepared to capitalize on their mistakes and that is exactly we did to win the game.''

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations