AWCON 2018: Nigeria coach Thomas Dennerby remains optimistic ahead of Zambia clash

Coach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Thomas Dennerby remains positive of his sides chances at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations despite an opening day defeat to South Africa.

The defending Champions face Zambia on Wednesday and ahead of the game, the Swedish tactician believes his team is poised to turn the tables around.

"As a coach you have to be professional and as I said before the opening fixture, whatever happens there are more games ahead. The best thing you can do as a coach and as a player is to start thinking about winning the next games and try to find how many goals you need to score and where you can be on the standings," he said ahead of the game.

"We are just working the way we used to be, trying to prepare the team the best way we can. I remain optimistic; the aim has not changed and definitely securing a ticket to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France."

"We hope to go all the way to the final in this tournament again. And of course we need to win against Zambia. Everybody knows we have to perform our best and fight with our hearts. We have to show ourselves that we are really a team that can handle situations like these."

"Big teams use to do that and if we are really a big team, we will show that in the game against Zambia.'