AWCON 2018: Nigeria's Super Falcons to camp in Abidjan for eight days

Defending champions Nigeria have moved to Abidjan, Ivory Coast to spend eight days at a training camp ahead of the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana.

The Super Falcons want to perfect tactics and strategy for the defence of their continental title before arriving in Ghana

The team, which has been camping in the magnificent Jubilee Chalets and Resort in Epe near Lagos – courtesy of the Lagos State Government – for the past few weeks, will travel aboard an Air Ivoire flight on Tuesday morning to the Ivorian capital.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby yesterday unveiled a list of 23 players who will make the trip to the world –renowned ASEC Mimosas FC academy, Sol Beni, before two players are cut for a final squad of 21 for the trip to Cape Coast.