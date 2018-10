As part of preparations for the upcoming Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Ghana from November 17-December 1, 2018, Thirty-two (32) referees and assistant referees are set to undergo a preparatory course to fine-tune their readiness for the impending Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018.

The draw for the tournament will be held on Sunday October 21, 2018 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Meanwhile, President of CAF Ahmad will be attending the draw in Ghana.