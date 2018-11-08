AWCON 2018: South Africa coach Desiree Ellis insists they are ready for the competition

Head coach of the Bayana Bayana of South Africa Desiree Ellis says the team is ready for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The South Africans are expected to arrive in Ghana on Friday, ahead of an international friendly with the Black Queens.

Coach Desiree Ellis, who named her final 21 players for the competition on Wednesday is confident her side can win the Africa Women's Cup of Nations for the first time.

“It was a difficult task to pin down the final 21 players as they all raised their hands to show how much they want to be part of this magnificent team. But I am confident that the players we have chosen will do the business for South Africa. Too many times we have close to winning the tournament and I think with the preparations we have had, we feel ready for the competition,” said Ellis.

The former Banyana Banyana captain has also selected four players to be on stand-by – Kholosa Biyana, Rachel Sebati, Thato Letsoso and Hilda Magaia.

The quartet will travel with the squad to Ghana and return to South Africa after the international friendly match that will be played in Accra on Sunday, 11 November.

Banyana Banyana have been drawn in Group B against defending champions Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia.