AWCON 2018: We are here for the trophy- Zambia midfielder Mary Mwakapila

Zambia midfielder Mary Mwakapila has revealed that the shepolopolo are in Ghana to win the trophy.

The Sheopolopolo began the Africa Women's Cup of Nation in an explosive manner, thrashing former champions Equatorial Guinea 5-0.

The team will face Nigeria and Wednesday and Mwakapila says they are in Ghana for two main objectives, qualifying for the world cup and winning the trophy.

"The victory against Equatorial Guinea gave the entire team morale. We are looking forward to ensure that our aim is accomplished at the end of the tournament," she said in a prematch conference.

"We came into the tournament with the aim of qualifying to the World Cup and going back to Zambia with the trophy."

"As far I am concerned, beating Equatorial Guinea is not the main target. We have come to make it to the World Cup so we are going to do our best and also work as a team to make sure we beat Nigeria, South Africa and make it to the final and that will guarantee us a World Cup slot."