AWCON 2018: We are ready for Ghana- Mali defender Konte Kani

Mali defender Konte Kani says the Eagles are ready to soar against the Black Queens of Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations second group game on Tuesday.

Mali lost their opener against Cameroon, despite taking the lead in that game.

However, defender Kani says the team has put behind the defeat of Saturday and are ready for hosts Ghana.

"We will be going all out against Ghana because we know the odds are against us since we lost our first game against Cameroon. It's true the Ghana team is strong and the crowd will be cheering them, but we are prepared for it mentally as a team,' she said in the pre-match conference.

"Football is full of surprises and we all saw what happened in the other Group B games. This means that anything can happen in football so we are ready for anything. We have worked on our mistakes and are looking to do much more than we did against Cameroon,' she added.

"In our previous game we managed to score first but we allow our opponents to come back and eventually got the match winner. All these things are being taken care of by the coach at training so that we don’t repeat it against Ghana,' she concluded.