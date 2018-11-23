AWCON 2018: We want to chalk another history by beating Algeria- Mali defender Sebe Coulibaly

Mali defender Sebe Coulibaly says the team wants to make history by beating Algeria to make it to the semi finals of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The female Eagles have never progressed beyond the group stages of the competition, despite appearing at the tournament six times.

Coulibaly believes it is time for the Les Aiglones to make it pass the group phase.

"We are putting all our concentration and attention on the next game. Our objective is to be victorious. The game against Ghana is past and gone. We are focusing on Algeria at the moment," She said ahead of the game against Algeria on Friday.

"I had the chance to play against Ghana in 2016 and we did our best. This time it looked like revenge for us after beating them," she added.

"I always tell my teammates that it is a new page for us to write history by winning every game and even beat the unbeatable teams. We want to chalk another history by beating Algeria tomorrow."