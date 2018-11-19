AWCON 2018: Zambia coach Bruce Mwape feels there is more room for improvement despite thumping Equatorial Guinea

Head coach of the Shepolopolo of Zambia, Bruce Mwape believes there is more room for improvement despite the thrashing of former champions Equatorial Guinea.

Zambia pulled one of the biggest surprises at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations after thumping the Nzalang Nacional 5-0 at the Caape Coast stadium on Sunday night.

Coach Bruce Mwape, who is content with the three points feels there is a lot to improve on.

"I would like to say the game was good per the results. But the overall performance of team in my opinion still need more room for improvement," he said after the game.

"All that we wanted was the three points for the first game so that it will boost the morale in the team. I can only give credit to my players. They did what was required of them on the field of play. Every game is 90 minutes and there is a plan for each of them. We planned very well for this one."