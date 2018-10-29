AWCON 2018: Zambia FA confirms international friendly against Ghana on November 3

The Football Association of Zambia has confirmed an international friendly against Ghana's national female team.

The friendly match will take place at the Nkoloma stadium in Lusaka on November 3.

FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo says the friendly is part of the build-up to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Shepolopolo are currently shaping up for the African Cup of Nations.

They have been placed in Group B of the tournament, alongside defending champions Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya.

The 2018 womens’ AfCON, which runs from November 17 to December 1, will see the top three finishers qualify to the FIFA Womens’ World Cup slated for France next year.